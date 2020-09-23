Former India opener Gautam Gambhir criticized the decision of Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Mahendra Singh Dhoni) to bat at number seven against Rajasthan Royals, saying that Dhoni chased a huge target. While batting down the order, he did not lead from the front. Gambhir said that if any other captain had done this, he would have been criticized a lot, but since he is Dhoni, people are not even talking about it.Dhoni sent Sam Karan, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Kedar Jadhav before him. Gambhir said in ESPN Cricinfo T20 Time Out, ‘To be honest I was surprised. MS Dhoni at number seven. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sam Karan preceded him. What did it mean You must lead from the front. ‘

He said, ‘It does not say to lead from the front. Batting at number seven, chasing a target of 217 runs. Faf continued to fight the fort alone. ‘

Also read- Mahendra Singh Dhoni told why he came down to bat at number seven

He said, ‘If someone else had done this, there would be a lot of criticism. But since he is Dhoni, people are not even talking about it. Gambhir, who played 58 Tests and 147 ODIs between 2003 and 2016 for India, said, “There is no harm in getting out early but at least the team should be motivated. What did you do in the last over (three sixes in three balls). Had it been done earlier, the result would have been different. ‘

Sanju Samson or Rishabh Pant, who is better? Questions raised between IPL

He said, ‘Perhaps there was no desire for victory. After the first six overs, they seemed to have given up. MS kept trying till the end to return the team to the match so that they could play such innings in the upcoming matches. Gambhir said, ‘You can talk about three sixes of MS Dhoni but what is the use of them. That was his personal run.