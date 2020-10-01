After winning the first two matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, Rajasthan Royals faced the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders in Dubai on Wednesday. Rajasthan Royals (RR) decided to bowl first after winning the toss and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) scored a strong 174 for six and in reply Rajasthan Royals (RR) could manage 137 runs for nine wickets. After the match, when Royals captain Steve Smith was asked if it was a better decision to choose batting first, Smith said, ‘It can go either way. We lost many wickets in the beginning.Smith said that some of our batsmen were probably thinking that they are still playing in Sharjah. It is worth noting that Rajasthan Royals played both their last matches in Sharjah, which is a smaller ground than Dubai. Apart from this, his pitch is also easy to bat and big shots can be played on it easily.

Comparing the two grounds, Smith said, ‘The upright field is very large. We did not see too many balls going in that direction. Smith admitted that his team was unable to keep pace with this ground. He said, ‘We might not be able to keep pace with the size of the wicket and the field. We also got expensive to drop some catches.



Regarding the change in the team, Smith said that he will look into it at the moment. He said “We have to see what our best playing XI can be for these situations.”

Smith was dismissed by his fellow bowler Pat Cummins in this match. He was dismissed in his very first over. On this, he said that in reality it was not a match. He said, ‘I talked about Cummins. He said that I usually put big shots on such balls in the nets. Today he threw a good ball.