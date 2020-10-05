Royal Challengers Bangalore will face Delhi Capitals on Monday in the Indian Premier League 2020. Bangalore captain Virat Kohli hinted to return to form by playing a 72-run knock against the Rajasthan Royals. Kohli has looked quite calm since the beginning of the IPL. A few weeks ago Parthiv Patel said that he had never seen Kohli smiling so much before.Kohli’s team has won three bouts in four. And the team will try to win this match and reach the top of the points table. It will be a great relief for Bangalore fans. Due to lack of consistency in his performance, Kohli’s team has also faced a lot of criticism.

Devdutt Padikkal has been a discovery for the team. He has scored a half-century in three of the first four matches of his IPL career. Washington Sundar has bowled well in the Powerplay. At the same time, AB de Villiers, Aaron Finch and Virat Kohli have scored half-centuries. Yuzvendra Chahal and Navdeep Saini have given Bangalore many successes in bowling. Chris Morris is also fit, so he can get a place in the team. Morris can play useful innings in bowling as well as lower order in batting.

Talking about Delhi Capitals, their team is quite balanced. Most of his players are in good form. His unbeaten 88 was scored by his captain Shreyas Iyer against Kolkata. Prithvi Shaw has two half-centuries to his name and Dhawan has also hinted at being in a good rhythm. Talking of bowling, Kagiso Rabada, Enrich Nortje and Amit Mishra have also taken wickets and have kept a check on the opposition team. The bowling of the team has been strengthened by the return of Ravichandran Ashwin.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers (wicketkeeper), Gurkeerat Singh, Shivam Dubey, Isuru Udana, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal

Delhi capitals

Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoynis, Harshal Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Enriz Norte