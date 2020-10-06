After the batsmen led by Marcus Stoinis, the bowlers rocked the Royal Capitals Bangalore (RCB) by 59 runs to top the points table in the Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League here on Monday. Delhi scored 196 for four with an 89-run partnership for the fourth wicket between Marcus Stoinis (26 balls, two sixes, six fours, 53 not out) and Rishabh Pant (37). Openers Prithvi Shaw (42) and Shikhar Dhawan (32) also played useful innings. Stoinis and Pant batted swiftly in the death overs, helping the Delhi team collect 94 runs in the final seven overs.

In response, fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada (four wickets for 24), left-arm spinner Axar Patel (two wickets for 18), Enrique Nortje (two wickets for 22) and Ravichandran Ashwin (one wicket for 26 runs) In front of bowling, RCB team could score 137 runs for nine wickets. Captain Virat Kohli scored the highest 43 runs for RCB. Apart from them, no RCB batsman could even touch the 20-run mark. Delhi team topped the table with eight points from four wins in five matches. RCB have six points from five matches.

RCB got off to a poor start to chase the target. Rabada missed an easy catch by Aaron Finch in the first over of the innings, even though he had not opened the account. Finch’s catch was also dropped by Dhawan in the first slip in the next over of Nortje. Devdutt Paddikal (04), however, gave an easy catch to Stoinis off Ashwin. Captain Kohli opened the account with fours on Akshar, but the left-arm spinner caught Finch at the hands of wicketkeeper Pant. He scored 13 runs. Kohli became the first Indian batsman to score nine thousand runs in T20 cricket after scoring 10 runs with four boundaries on fast bowler Harshal Patel.

Star batsman AB de Villiers also caught Dhawan off Nortje after scoring nine runs, allowing RCB’s team to score 43 runs for three wickets in the power play. RCB’s score was 63 for three in the first 10 overs and the team was under increasing pressure to increase the run pace. After this pressure, Moin Ali played Akshar’s fulltoss directly into the hands of Hetmyer. Rabada then returned to bowling and caught Kohli at the hands of wicketkeeper Pant and broke the right hope of RCB. Kohli faced 39 balls and hit two fours and a six.

Shivam Dubey reached the RCB score of 100 in the 15th over with a six over Ashwin. RCB needed 92 runs to win the final five overs. Rabada then ensured Delhi’s victory by sending Dubey, Washington Sundar and Isuru Udana to the pavilion. After losing the toss and batting, the Delhi team got a good start by adding 68 runs by the pair of Prithvi and Dhawan. Prithvi hit three fours in the first over of Isuru Udana, while Navdeep Saini hit the first six of the innings.

Prithvi welcomed leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in the fifth over with fours and sixes in consecutive balls, while Shikhar Dhawan also hit a four to take the team’s score to 50 runs. Delhi team added 63 runs in the power play which is their best performance in the current tournament. Prithvi, however, was caught by wicketkeeper de Villiers in an attempt to pull Mohammad Siraj’s bouncer in the next over. He hit five fours and two sixes in his 23-ball innings.

Dhawan also failed to convert a good start into a big innings and was caught by Moeen Ali at long on in an attempt to pick up Uddana’s ball. He hit three fours, facing 28 balls. In-form Delhi captain Shreyas Iyer also returned to the pavilion after scoring just 11 runs. On Moeen’s ball, Paddikal took a brilliant catch at the boundary. At this time Delhi’s score was 90 for three wickets.

Pant and Stoinis then handled the innings. Pant hit Chahal for a four, while Stoinis hit a six and a four over Moin. Delhi’s 100 runs were completed in the 13th over. Stoinis hit two fours and a six over Saini but was lucky in the same over when Chahal dropped his catch. Pant hit a six over Siraj in the 19th over, but was bowled on the next ball. He faced 25 balls and hit three fours and two sixes. Stoinis completed a 24-ball half-century with a four over Siraj. Shimana Hetmyer (11 not out) Udana hit a six in the final over. Siraj was the most successful bowler for RCB, taking two wickets for 34 runs.

Delhi Capitals:

Prithvi Shaw’s de Villiers Bo Siraj 42

Shikhar Dhawan’s Moin Bo Udana 32

Shreyas Iyer’s Peddle Bow Moin 11

Rishabh Pant Bo Siraj 37

Marcus Stoinis 53 not out

Shimron Hetmyer 11 not out

Additional: 10

Total: Four wickets in 20 overs: 196 runs

Wicket Fall: 1-68, 2-82, 3-90, 4-179

Bowling

Isuru Udana 4-0-40-1

Washington Sundar 4-0-20-0

Navdeep Saini 3-0-48-0

Yuzvendra Chahal 3-0-29-0

Mohammad Siraj 4-0-34-2

Moeen Ali 2-0-21-1

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Devdutt Paddikal’s Stoinis Bo Ashwin 04

Aaron Finch’s Pant Bo letter 13

Virat Kohli’s Pant Bo Rabada 43

AB de Villiers’s Dhawan Bo Nortje 09

Moet Ali’s Hetmayr Bo letter 11

Ashwin Bo Rabada of Washington Sundar 17

Shivam Dubey Bo Rabada 11

Iyer Bo Rabada of Isuru Udana 01

Navdeep Saini 12 not out

Mohammad Siraj Bo Norte 05

Yuzvendra Chahal not out 00

Additional: 11

Total: Nine wickets in 20 overs: 137 runs

Wicket Fall: 1-20, 2-27, 3-43, 4-75, 5-94, 6-115, 7-118, 8-119, 9-127

Delhi bowling:

Kagiso Rabada 4-0-24-4

Enrich Nortje 4-0-22-2

R Ashwin 4-0-26-1

Akshar Patel 4-0-18-2

Herschel Pachel 4-0-43-0