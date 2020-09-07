A new schedule of IPL-2020 has been released, which is to start in UAE from 19 September. All the teams are preparing for the 13th season of IPL. Apart from this, they are also very active on social media.

The league is scheduled to be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) this year in view of the growing Kovid-19 cases in India. Meanwhile, teams and players are sharing photo-videos for fans on social media.

Read, Dhoni’s funny style again, said – don’t take DRS, don’t worry

Looking for her first title The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team shared a graphics on social media, in which they asked which team the fans are excited to watch their match against. In this tweet, the old logo of Rajasthan Royals was installed, after which the former champion trolled it by this team.

The Rajasthan team put a photo in response to this tweet on Monday, in which a cartoon is written many times – I will use the right logo of the Rajasthan team.



On September 19, the first match of the league’s 13th season will take place between the defending champions Mumbai Indians and the runners-up Chennai Super Kings team on 19 September. The Royal Challengers Bangalore team will play their first match with the Chennai team on 22 September, while RCB’s captaincy, captained by Virat Kohli, will take on Hyderabad on 21 September.