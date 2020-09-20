The 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is being played in the UAE this year due to the corona virus. The tournament has started with the opening match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings on 19 September. The final match of this tournament will be played on 10 November. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will play their first match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on 21 September, while RCB’s last league match will be against Delhi Capitals on 2 November. The RCB team captained by Virat Kohli has not won a single IPL title yet. In such a situation, RCB’s team will definitely want to end this drought of the title.

RCB is a team that has superstars from all over the world. Despite this, RCB has never won an IPL title under the captaincy of Virat Kohli. RCB bought a total of seven players in the IPL 2020 auction. RCB bought top order batsmen Aaron Finch, Joshua Philip and Shahbaz Ahmed. Apart from this, RCB also bought Pawan Deshpande, all-rounder Chris Maurice and Isuru Udana as finishers. RCB also added two foreign fast bowlers Ken Richardson and Dale Steyn to their team. However, Ken Richardson has withdrawn his name and Adam Jampa has been included in the squad.

The player Country Roll Virat Kohli (Captain) India Batsman Devdutt Paddikal India Batsman Gurkirat man singh India Batsman AB de Villiers South Africa Batsman Aaron Finch Australia Batsman Pawan Deshpande India Batsman Josh Phillip Australia Wicket-keeper-batsman Parthiv Patel India Wicket-keeper-batsman Shivam Dubey India Allrounder Chris maurice South Africa Allrounder Moeen Ali England Allrounder Washington beautiful India Allrounder Dan Stein South Africa Bowler Pawan Negi India Bowler Mohammad siraj India Bowler Shahbaz Ahmed India Bowler Umesh Yadav India Bowler Yuzvendra Chahal India Bowler Take off Sri Lanka Bowler Navdeep saini India Bowler Adam jampa Australia Bowler

Royal Challengers Bangalore strong side:

Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Aaron Finch are the strengths of the team. However, the team relies heavily on Virat and AB. But Australian opener Aaron Finch will bring flexibility to the batting order. RCB will have Devdutt Paddikal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, ABD four top order batsmen. Punjab’s Gurkirat Mann and all-rounders will also remain as substitutes. RCB has spent 10 crores on Chris Maurice, so it does not seem that he will sit outside. United Arab Emirates pitches will help the spinners. Moin Ali, Pawan Negi and Washington Sundar will get more chances than Shivam Dubey and Isuru Udana. It would be interesting to see another change in batting whether Parthiv Patel plays as wicketkeeper or Australia’s Jacques Philipp. If Philip and ABD have to choose between them, then the panch will hold the weight of ABD. Finch, Maurice and de Villiers will be the team’s first priority.

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s weak side:

His bowling lacks depth as RCB’s weakness. There is a lack of consistency in their bowling. They have Maurice, Udana, Adam Jampa and Dale Steyn, but without any disrespect, it can be said that even these four cannot win the team title. RCB have three strong fast bowlers in the form of Umesh Yadav, Mohammad Siraj and Navdeep Saini. Along with this, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jampa, Ali, Negi, Sundar and Pawan Deshpande are great options, but like the Pacers, none of them are match winners. Chahal and Zampa are the best spinners, but it remains to be seen what charisma both leg-spinners do together. And will these two be able to play together.

Support staff of Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Director of Cricketing Operations – Mike Hewson

Head Coach- Simon Katich

Head of Scouting – Malolan Rangarajan

Batting and Spin Bowling Coach – Sreedharan Sriram

Bowling Coach – Adam Griffith

Strength and Conditioning Coach- Shankar Basu

Physiotherapist – Ivan Speechly

Sports Massage Therapist- Navneeta Gautam