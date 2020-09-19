The 13th season of the Indian Premier League in the UAE will start from today onwards between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. Based on the old record, the score of Mumbai Indians, who beat CSK by one run in a very exciting final match last year, appears to be heavy in this match.

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are one of the most successful teams in the history of Indian Premier League. Mumbai Indians have won the IPL title the most four times. At the same time, Chennai Super Kings have not only managed to capture the title thrice, but this team, playing 10 seasons, has made it to the finals 8 times.

Mumbai pan

So far 28 matches of IPL have been played between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. Mumbai Indians have won 17 of these, while Chennai Super Kings have won 11 times. In the last five matches played between the two teams, Mumbai Indians did not even give Chennai a chance to win. The two teams have clashed three times in the final, in which Mumbai and Chennai have won twice.

Highest scoring players

Suresh Raina holds the record for the highest runs scored between Mumbai and Chennai. Raina has scored 704 runs against Mumbai. But Raina is not taking part in this season. CSK captain Dhoni has scored 663 runs against Mumbai. Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma has scored 614 runs against CSK.

In the matches played between the two teams, Lasith Malinga is the highest wicket-taker with 31 wickets. Dwayne Bravo has taken 25 wickets against Mumbai from CSK.

IPL 2020: 13th season starts today, first match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings