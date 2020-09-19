The opening season of the 2020 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played shortly after between the defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and runnerup Chennai Super Kings (CSK). For this match, the team headed by MS Dhoni left the team hotel for Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. News agency ANI posted pictures of Twitter during the players’ departure.

In the pictures, MS Dhoni and his teammates are seen in sports kit. They also have a Yellow Color team bus, from which they will reach the stadium. Explain that the current season of IPL is being played outside the country in the United Arab Emirates due to the corona virus epidemic. Here all the teams are following strict bio protocols to avoid the epidemic.

Chennai Super Kings Full Team

Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo (West Indies), Faf du Plessis (South Africa), Imran Tahir (South Africa), Narayan Jagadishan, Karn Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Lungi Nagidi ( South Africa), Mitchell Santner (New Zealand), Monu Kumar, Murali Vijay, Ravindra Jadeja, Rutraj Gaikwad, Shane Watson (Australia), Shardul Thakur, Sam Karan (England), Piyush Chawla, Josh Hazlewood (Australia), R.K. Sai Kishore