In the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday, Mumbai Indians face Delhi Capitals in the second match. The match is being held between the teams who have consistently placed themselves in the top of the points table for the best performance in the 13th season of IPL. Delhi is currently on top with 10 points while Mumbai is running second with two points less than Delhi. Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has set a special record after the match against Delhi. Rohit has now completed 150 matches in the IPL for Mumbai Indians.

Rohit is the only other player to achieve this special achievement. Before him, the team’s star batsman Kieron Pollard achieved this feat. This is the reason why in this match Rohit Sharma is playing in the 150 number jersey instead of his regular 45 number jersey. The photo of this jersey has been shared by Mumbai Indians on their Twitter account as well.

Manjrekar’s Fantasy XI has more Delhi players than Mumbai

In the 27th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 being played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer has decided to bat first by winning the toss against Mumbai Indians.

Playing XI of Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Alex Carey, Marcus Stoinis, R Ashwin, Inrich Nortje, Akshar Patel, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada.

Playing XI of Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Quinton Dickock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishaan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Sundar’s six, Chahal ran inside the dressing room to escape