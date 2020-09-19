Ambati Rayudu’s brilliant innings and his century partnership with Faf Duplesey, who were in the limelight for not being selected in the World Cup squad last year, saw the Chennai Super Kings beat the defending champions Mumbai Indians by five wickets on Saturday (September 19) in the 13th Indian Premier League (IPL 2020). This match has been very exciting from the beginning. While Mumbai Indians had a good start on the one hand, CSK had a poor start by losing the wickets of both the openers in two overs. A cute video of Adabra, daughter of Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma, also went viral during the match.

Mumbai Indians shared this video of Adabara Sharma with their official Instagram handle. In this video, all the family members were sitting in the team room of Mumbai Indians watching the match and cheering for their team. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma’s daughter Adhara was cheering for her father and his team with the Mumbai Indians flag in hand. This video of Adhaara is very cute and the fans are also very much liked.

Let us tell that Ambati Rayudu scored 71 runs with the help of six fours and three sixes from 48 balls and with 115 runs for the third wicket with Faf Duplesey (58 not out from 44 balls), Chennai got off to a poor start. In the final moments, Sam Curran scored 18 runs with the help of two sixes. Chennai scored 166 runs for five wickets in 19.2 overs.

Mumbai scored only 41 runs in the last six overs and lost six wickets in the meantime, allowing them to reach 162 for nine. Eventually he found it expensive. On his side Saurabh Tiwari (42 off 31 balls, three fours, one six) and Quinton Dickock (33 off 20 balls, five fours) contributed significantly. Chennai had lost all four previous matches to Mumbai, but this time it managed to get off to a great start by defeating its arch-rivals.

