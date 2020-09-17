Abu Dhabi: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has confessed that the current winner will miss his star player fast bowler Lasith Malinga in the upcoming IPL season. This time the IPL is being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to Kovid-19 and in the first match of this season, on September 19, Mumbai will face three-time winner Chennai Super Kings. Malinga is not playing IPL this year due to personal reasons.

Rohit told reporters for the video conference on Thursday, “We all know that it will not be easy to compensate Malinga. What he has done for Mumbai Indians and Sri Lanka is fantastic. He has been a match-winning player for Mumbai. I It has been said many times, Malinga has pulled us out whenever we are in a difficult situation. ” Malinga is the highest wicket-taker in the IPL. He has taken 170 wickets in 122 matches.

Rohit said, “He will miss his experience. We have Nathan Coulter Nile, James Pattinson, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohsin Khan. We are looking at these people to make up for Malinga. But what he did in Mumbai does not compare Can be done. “

He said, “We have to keep aside players like them, looking at their options. But it is important that the players who come in their place in the final-11 come without any pressure. They have to come to the team and they will We have to do what the team is expecting from them. In Mumbai, we have told our players what their roles are and what we expect from them. ” Rohit said that the players who have played in the UAE earlier will help the rest of the team.

Rohit said, “For the players who have already played here, it is important that they share their experience with those players who have not played here. Communication will play a big role.” He said, “Mentally it is just a matter of going there and understanding what the pitch is doing, we will plan things accordingly. We have played some practice matches and we understand what we need to do.”

The absence of fast bowler Lasith Malinga in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is a big setback for Mumbai Indians. The Mumbai team has captured the IPL title four times. This time too, the team would like to do the trophy for the fifth time after performing well. Mumbai Indians team has won titles in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019. Mumbai’s team is looking very strong this season too. Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene has said that captain Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock will continue to start the innings in the 13th season of the IPL.

