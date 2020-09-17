The 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is to be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from 19 September. The first match of the tournament is to be played between the defending champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). This time the IPL has been shifted to the UAE due to the Kovid-19 epidemic and the tournament is being played in the Bio Secure Environment. Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has been a consistent success since taking over as captain in 2013. He won the team IPL titles in 2013, 15, 17 and 2019. Let’s have a look at some of his records:

Most successful captain: Rohit Sharma is the most successful captain in IPL history. He won the trophy to the team every year after 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019. Whenever the team won the trophy, Rohit was the main scorer. Except 2017 only. He scored 538, 482, 333 and 405 runs.

Mumbai Indians run machine: Rohit Sharma has scored more than 400 runs more times than any other batsman. He scored five times – 433 in IPL 2012, 538 in IPL 2013, 482 in IPL 2015 and 405 in IPL 2019. In total, Rohit has scored more than 400 runs seven times, only behind Suresh Raina, who has this charisma no more.

Most runs for the franchise: Rohit Sharma has scored 3728 runs in 143 matches at an average of 31.86. These include 28 fifties and a century. This is followed by Kieron Pollard, who has scored 2755 runs.

Most fifties: Rohit Sharma has scored 28 fifties and a century as a player. He scored five fifties in 2016 and four in 2013. Rohit will be the most dangerous batsman of Mumbai Indians in the thirteenth edition of IPL.

Most Catch Apart from records in batting, Rohit Sharma has also been successful as a fielder. He has taken 59 catches in 137 matches. He is second after Pollard (89 catches). Rohit also holds the record for most catches in an innings. In 2016, Rohit took four catches against Gujarat Lions.