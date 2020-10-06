IPL 2020: Veteran Indian opener Rohit Sharma is only 86 runs away from completing 4000 runs for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Rohit will have a chance to achieve this feat in the match against Rajasthan Royals at Sheikh Zayed Stadium here on Tuesday.

Rohit has recently completed his 5000 runs in IPL. He achieved this feat on Thursday against Kings XI Punjab in the 13th match of the 13th edition of IPL. Rohit needed only two runs to complete his 5000 runs in IPL.

Rohit has scored 5074 runs in 193 matches in IPL. He has a century and 38 half-centuries in his name. Rohit has so far hit 444 fours and 205 sixes in the IPL. Rohit has now become the third batsman to score the most runs in IPL. Above them is now Suresh Raina of Chennai Super Kings who is at number two.

Raina has scored 5368 runs in 193 matches so far. Raina is not playing in the 13th season of IPL. Raina has a century and 38 half-centuries. Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli tops the list of batsmen scoring the most runs in IPL. Kohli has scored 5545 runs in 182 matches so far. In this, his name has five centuries and 37 half-centuries. In the IPL, both Mumbai and Rajasthan have won 10–10 matches against each other. But considering the recent form of Mumbai, he is considered a contender for victory.

