In the IPL, last year’s champion Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma says that the lack of Sri Lankan great fast bowler Lasith Malinga will be missed. However, he also mentioned which three players could fill his place. Malinga has decided to withdraw from the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year. 37-year-old Malinga, the IPL’s highest wicket-taker, decided to withdraw from the tournament citing personal reasons. He has taken 170 wickets. Malinga has played a key role in the team’s victory many times. In such a situation, it is a shock for the four-time champions Mumbai Indians.

The IPL 2020 schedule has been announced. Mumbai Indians will face Chennai Super Kings in the opening match of the season on Saturday (19 September). “I don’t think it will be easy to fill his position,” Rohit said at an online press conference before the season started. He has been the match winner for Mumbai. I have said this many times, whenever we found ourselves in trouble, Malinga would always pull us out of it.

Rohit said that given the past performance, the team will miss him a lot and he cannot be compared to anyone. “He will miss his experience, what he has done for Mumbai Indians is unbelievable,” he said. It is unfortunate that he is not part of the team this year. ”

Rohit said, “We have players like James Pattinson, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohsin Khan and we will feed them in place of Malinga.” But obviously, what Malinga has done for Mumbai cannot be compared. ”

Rohit said that the team’s previous 2014 performance in the UAE would not matter in which the team reached the playoffs, but could not make it to the final. He spoke about the behavior of the pitches during the Asia Cup, in which it behaved differently at the beginning and end of the tournament. He is expecting the same this time too.

Regarding the opening match against Chennai Super Kings, he said that the team is ready for the challenge. He said, “CSK is one of the successful teams of IPL and you cannot take them lightly. They will perform aggressively. None of us have played cricket for many months, so everybody wants to start with a win. “We hope for a good match between the two teams and we just have to pay attention that we as a team What needs to be done.