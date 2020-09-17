Rohit Sharma, vice-captain of India’s white ball team, says that the challenge for us will be to adapt to the conditions here. Because perhaps none of us are addicted, as most of the cricketers in our group have not played here. ”The full schedule of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been released. The tournament will begin with the match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. The match will be played on 19 September. Due to the corona virus epidemic this year the tournament is being played in the UAE and its final will be played on 10 November.

He said, “I think you have to plan your game only by understanding the condition of the pitch, whether it is batting or bowling.” Rohit said that the team’s previous 2014 performance in the UAE will not matter. , In which the team reached the playoffs but could not make it to the finals.

He spoke about the behavior of the pitches during the Asia Cup, in which it behaved differently at the beginning and end of the tournament. He is expecting the same this time too. Rohit said that not only the spinners but also the fast bowlers will also get a lot of help from the pitches in the form of reverse swing. He said, “There will be some reverse swing as well, we have a good line up. Our team is balanced and our bowling attack also has variety, so we can make team combinations according to the circumstances.

Rohit Sharma expects a strong performance from the team’s spinners. He said, “All these players, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Prince Balwant Rai and Suchit Roy have been part of the team for some time, so we have good spinners.”

Regarding the opening match against Chennai Super Kings, he said that the team is ready for the challenge. He said, “CSK is one of the successful teams of IPL and you cannot take them lightly. They will perform aggressively. None of us have played cricket for many months, so everybody wants to start with a win. “We hope for a good match between the two teams and we just have to pay attention that we as a team What needs to be done.