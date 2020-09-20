Four-time IPL champion Mumbai Indians suffered a five-wicket defeat at the hands of three-time champions Chennai Super Kings in the opening match of the tournament. The team had a target of 163 runs in front of Chennai but the bowlers could not defend this score and the team was destined to lose. For Chennai, Ambati Rayudu and Faf du Plessis displayed a brilliant game with Fifty studs. Dhoni too came out to bat after a long time but returned unbeaten without opening his account. For this defeat, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has given his statement.

Rohit Sharma said after the match that we need to play according to the pitch. Later, when the dew hits, the pitches for batting later get better. You just have to remove the gap and maintain your focus. If you miss even a little, then the opposing team can dominate you. We just need to understand what to do. Apart from this, Rohit also praised the CSK bowlers. He said that despite getting a good start, CSK bowlers did not let us score more runs. Apart from this, the partnership between Faf du Plessis and Ambati Rayudu was also very important.

He said that just like Ambati Rayudu and Faf du Plessis batting for Chennai Super Kings, no batsman of our team could play till the end. Apart from this, we might have scored 85 runs in the first 10 overs in batting, but the Chennai Super Kings bowlers made a great comeback and they are given a lot of credit for it. The next match of Chennai Super Kings team is against Rajasthan Royals on 22 September, while the next match of Mumbai Indians is against Kolkata Knight Riders on 23 September.