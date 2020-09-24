Indian Premier League (IPL) most successful captain Rohit Sharma learned from former Australia great batsman Ricky Ponting how all the players in the team feel important, which has played a big role in his success with Mumbai Indians. Rohit has won the most four IPL titles, one more than Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

He spoke openly about the success of the team and the manner of his captaincy in India Today program ‘Inspiration Season 2’. Rohit said, ‘I try to know how to take small contribution from all the players. And yes, my performance is also important. ‘ He said, ‘I want to make sure that I talk to all the 10 people playing with me and the rest who are sitting on the bench. I learned from Ricky Ponting that he should also feel important. ‘

Ponting has previously been a Mumbai Indians player and coach. Rohit said, ‘Ponting told me that when you captain, you can’t just think how you will work with them. You always have to listen to them. When he (Ponting) was part of the Mumbai Indians, I learned a lot from him.

When asked about what he does to get the best out of the youngsters, Rohit said, “Those players will do well when they are not under pressure.” There should not be much talk about them in the team about this. They come to know all these things.