Indian Premier League (IPL) most successful captain Rohit Sharma learned from former Australia great batsman Ricky Ponting how all the players in the team feel important, which has played a big role in his success with Mumbai Indians. Rohit has won the most four IPL titles, one more than Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.
Ponting has previously been a Mumbai Indians player and coach. Rohit said, ‘Ponting told me that when you captain, you can’t just think how you will work with them. You always have to listen to them. When he (Ponting) was part of the Mumbai Indians, I learned a lot from him.
When asked about what he does to get the best out of the youngsters, Rohit said, “Those players will do well when they are not under pressure.” There should not be much talk about them in the team about this. They come to know all these things.
