The 13th season of the Indian Premier League saw a clash between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals on Sunday. In the match played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by five wickets very easily. Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has expressed his happiness after winning a spectacular win against a strong team like Delhi Capitals. Rohit Sharma has said that his team did everything well in the match played on Sunday.

Delhi had set a target of 163 runs in front of Mumbai, which Mumbai achieved by losing five wickets two balls ago. After the match, Rohit said, “This win means a lot. The kind of cricket we are playing will give us confidence for the future. I am very happy with the way we played in the first half of the tournament. For us the day It was great. We did everything good. “

He said, “We did good bowling, batting well, yes there was a little trouble in the end, but it happens. We have always talked about a set batsman staying on the wicket till the end because we know the conditions. We got this thing But there is a need to work harder. It has not been easy to chase the target this season, but the way we did it is good. It gives us confidence that we can achieve any goal. “

With this victory, Mumbai Indians have strengthened their position in the points table. This was Mumbai’s fifth win in 7 matches played so far. Along with this, due to the better net run rate, the team of Mumbai Indians has now reached the first position in the points table.

