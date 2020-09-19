The 13th season of IPL finally started after long uncertainties. The current winners Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings face each other at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium here on Sunday. Chennai captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and elected to bowl first. Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma played the first ball of the season and Deepak Chahar of Chennai bowled the first ball. On the first ball, Rohit hit a four.

First fours of IPL 2020 inlaid

In this way, the first fours of the 13th season of IPL were named in Rohit, but Rohit also became the player to be dismissed as the first wicket in this IPL. Chennai leg-spinner Piyush Chawla took the first wicket of this IPL by dismissing Rohit. Rohit scored 12 runs off 10 balls. His wicket fell at a total score of 46.

9th time leg spinner victim

Rohit also became the most frequently dismissed batsman on leg spin since the 2017 IPL. With this match, Rohit has been out on leg-spinner 9 times in total. AB de Villiers and Robin Uthappa have suffered leg spin 8-8 times and are jointly second on the list.

The way Rohit started the match, it seemed that he could play a big innings, but Piyush took a break and gave Dhoni’s team a big success.