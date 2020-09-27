Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma is counted among the most successful captains in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Rohit has been leading the franchise since 2013 and has won the IPL Trophy four times as a captain. No captain has done this feat in this tournament yet. With the help of his leadership quality and balanced team, Rohit has been achieving this league success.

Rohit recently revealed some special things about his captaincy and emphasized that when he leads the team, he considers himself to be the lowest. Apart from this, 33-year-old Rohit has also been the most successful as the captain of Team India in his golden journey so far in IPL. He led the team on several occasions in the absence of regular captain Virat Kohli.

IPL 2020: Has Suresh Raina Unfollowed the CSK Team on Twitter? Know what is true

India Today quoted Rohit Sharma as saying, “I want to see my fellow players where I am. When I talk to my players .. I think I am the least important person in the team. If I do that I think, then my impression behind it is that I am not necessary for the team. It means that all of you are important because now you will carry forward the plan and therefore I will do what you want. “

Along with this, he said that thinking about the other 10 players of the team before themselves helps the players to get their best. Talking about the 13th season of IPL, under Rohit’s captaincy, Mumbai Indians have played two matches so far, in which they lost in one, and won in the other.