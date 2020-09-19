The 13th season of the Indian Premier League will begin from today, with a clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. In the playing eleven in IPL matches, a team gets a chance to have only four foreign players, while seven domestic players are given a place. Due to the good choices of foreign players, teams face great difficulty in choosing four players. But CSK and Mumbai Indians are unable to decide whether to land with four foreign players on the field due to the Indian players having more options.

In Mumbai Indians, however, some players are scheduled to play in the playing eleven. Rohit Sharma will open D Cock Innings. Suryakumar Yadav can come to bat at number three. After this, Ishaan Kishan, Pollard, Hardik, Krunal Pandya will come to bat in the batting order.

This is the batting order of the team in normal situation. But suppose the first wicket falls after 10 or 11 overs, then players like Hardik, Pollard can bat above. Spinner Rahul Chahar is also scheduled to play. Jasprit Bumrah will play as he is one of the best bowlers in the world in T20 cricket.

The question now is who the other two fast bowlers will be in the playing eleven. Mumbai Indians have many options. Mumbai Indians have bowlers such as Trent Boult, Mitchell McLinnagan, Dhawal Kulkarni, James Pattinson. Here, if Bolt and McIlnegan play one of the bowlers and Dhawal Kulkarni is given a chance, keeping Pattinson out then only three foreign players will play in the playing eleven.

They decided to play in CSK

Shane Watts, Ambati Rayudu, Dhoni, Kedar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar and Piyush Chawla are almost certain to play in the Chennai Super Kings team. A player from Murali Vijay or Faf du Plessi can get a chance in the playing eleven. It is not decided in the match whether Shardul Thakur or Sam Karen will play. At the same time, one player from Imran Tahir or Mitchell Santner will be given a chance.

CSK’s batting order can be something like this, Watson, Vijay / Du Plessis, Rayudu, Dhoni, Kedar, Bravo, Jadeja. If needed, bowlers will come to play.

Right now Watson, Bravo and Tahir or Santner are sure to play, but du Plessis and Sam Karen will play or not. In such a situation, it can be seen that after all both the teams land on the field with not 4 but 3 foreign players.

