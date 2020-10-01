In the IPL 2020, on Wednesday, Robin Uthappa was seen slipping on the ball against the Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders. Then the third over of Kolkata’s batting was going on.Taking precautionary measures against the Corona virus, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has banned the use of sliva on a cricket ball. However, players can use sweat on the ball to maintain the brightness of the ball.

The incident happened in the third over of the innings when Uthappa gave up a simple catch of Sunil Narine. He then accidentally slid the ball while throwing the ball back.

The team can be given two warnings in the innings of sliding the ball and a penalty of five runs can also be imposed for doing so continuously.

Match condition

Talking about the match, Rajasthan Royals lost on Wednesday after winning two consecutive matches. Rajasthan Royals won the toss and decided to bowl first. Kolkata Knight Riders scored 174 runs on six wickets, in response to this Rajasthan Royals were able to score 137 runs for seven wickets. At the end of the Royals innings, though Tom Karan also hit a half century but it was not enough.