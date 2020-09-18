The launch of Dream 11 Indian IPL-13 has attracted a lot of curiosity among not only the spectators, but the players as well, whose example was seen on Twitter between Delhi Capitals two left-handed batsmen Rishabh Pant and Shikhar Dhawan. Pant has actually posted a 20-second video on his Twitter account in which the latest Dream 11 campaign features Dhawan, who is playing street cricket and takes a brilliant catch.

But this catch is rejected because Shikhar has caught the catch with both hands. According to the rules of street cricket, the ball coming after eating a tapp is to be held with only one hand, which is called ‘one tip’ in street cricket. Taking this video, Pant had described Shikhar as ‘Jonty Roads’ of the street.

Shikhar also posted a video giving a funny reply to Pant’s tweet, in which Pant hits a strong six, but the ball hits the fielder directly after hitting a home wall and he is dismissed as per the rules of Gully Cricket. Are being given. Dhawan joked at Pant, jokingly wrote, “Stuck in the sky, stuck in the date.”

Significantly, after a long wait, the Indian Premier League (IPL) schedule was released on 6 September and according to tradition, the defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on last year’s runners-up Chennai Super Kings in the first match on 19 September in Abu Dhabi. The world’s largest T20 league is being held this year in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah in three locations of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to the increase in the number of cases of Kovid-19 in India.

After the inaugural match of the tournament, the Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab will be face to face in Dubai on the next day, while on 21 September there will be a match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore. The first match in Sharjah will be played on 22 September between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings.