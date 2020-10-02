The Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday at a relatively small ground in Sharjah will see the likes of explosive batsmen Andre Russell and Rishabh Pant. Russell had shown his aggressive attitude in the last match against Rajasthan Royals by hitting three sixes on the big ground in Dubai, but Pant has so far failed to show his natural game and is more cautious.

Pant is under tremendous pressure

Pant will also be under pressure as his competitors like KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson are doing well. This will be the first occasion in the current season of IPL when two matches will be played in a day, but out of these matches in Sharjah, there is a possibility of runs because the boundaries are small here. If KKR has batsmen like Shubman Gill, Andre Russell and Eoin Morgan, then Pant, Marcus Stoinis and Shreyas Iyer are present in the Delhi camp. All of them specializes in playing big shots.

IPL: 3 players who take on Kings XI Punjab against Mumbai Indians, two are big names

62 sixes in two matches on the ground

Ready to add 62 sixes during the two matches played on this ground so far. KKR seems to be slowly returning to the rhythm, while Delhi suffered defeat in the last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad after two wins. In the last match, KKR’s young fast bowlers Kamlesh Nagerkoti and Shivam Mavi performed well, but here will be their real test where the wicket is favorable for batting.

KKR may change

Sunil Narine could not walk as a batsman in the first three matches and scored only 24 runs but KKR will probably not make any changes in their winning combination. Naren has, however, made his mark in bowling as usual. The team has a reserve opener in the form of Tom Banton but looking at Sharjah’s ground, KKR would like to keep Naren in the top order which can dominate Indian bowlers like Mohit Sharma, Ishant Sharma or Avesh Khan.

Dhoni vs Warner: South’s block buster blasts in IPL, action will take place in Dubai

Delhi players will be watching

The way the Indian fast bowlers are bowling in the Delhi team, they can bowl runs against them in Sharjah. In such a situation, the responsibility of bowling coach Ryan Harris has also increased. In Delhi’s batting department, Shimron Hetmyer has not been able to show up yet but the formula that applies to Naren in KKR’s team is the same for the captain of the West Indies Under-19 World Cup winning team. He will however have to face spin bowlers like Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakraborty. Hetmyer had some success at international level in front of Kuldeep and the two are expected to have an interesting match on the pitch which is considered to be heaven for batsmen.

Sanju Samson or Rishabh Pant, who is better? Questions raised between IPL

The teams are as follows ..

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Sauv, Shimron Hetmyer, Kagiso Rabada, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ishant Sharma, Akshar Patel, Sandeep Lemichane, Chemo Paul, Daniel Symes, Mohit Sharma , Enrique Narje, Alex Carey, Avesh Khan, Tusshar Deshpande, Harshal Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (captain and wicketkeeper), Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagerkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, famous Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Naren, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Varun Chakraborty, Tom Banton, Rahul Tripathi, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik, Ali Khan.