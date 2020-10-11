The performance of Delhi Capitals in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League has been very good. The team has won 5 out of the 6 matches played so far, while the team has lost in just one match. Delhi is scheduled to meet today (11 October) against Mumbai Indians. The Delhi batsmen will have a fire test against Mumbai’s Dhakkar bowlers. The team will have high hopes in this match from their star wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant, who has performed well with the bat in the last few matches. However, Pant’s record against Mumbai pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been extremely poor.

Pant’s bat against Jasprit Bumrah is extremely silent and against this bowler he often loses his wicket in the run-up to scoring runs. Pant has faced 25 balls against Bumrah in the IPL, in which he has scored just 26 runs at a strike rate of 104.00, while he has been out four times during the Ir. That is, if Pant has to make a big score in this match, then he will have to play very strongly against this Mumbai bowler.

Know what RCB captain Virat said after a stunning win against CSK

Bumrah in magnificent form

Mumbai Indians fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has returned to form, bowling brilliantly against the Rajasthan Royals, giving the four batsmen the path of pavilion for just 20 runs in 4 overs. Bumrah has carried 11 wickets in 6 matches played so far this season and is second only to Rabada in terms of maximum wickets.

The match will be played in Abu Dhabi

The match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Both teams are in excellent form at the moment. While Mumbai had defeated Rajasthan’s team by 57 runs in their last match, Delhi also beat Steve Smith’s team by 46 runs.

Sundar’s six, Chahal ran inside the dressing room to escape