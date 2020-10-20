Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have regained momentum after stormy pace bowler Lockie Ferguson was given a late chance and the first leg against the star-studded Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League match on Wednesday I will return to repay the defeat. Knight Riders needed nine matches and a change in captaincy to know the ability of New Zealand star fast bowler Ferguson, the runners-up to the World Cup.

Ian Morgan eventually gave Ferguson a chance and he demolished Sunrisers Hyderabad with his speed and variety. Ferguson played a key role in KKR’s victory. He took two wickets for two runs in the super over after taking three wickets for 15 runs in four overs. Ferguson, who took just two wickets in five matches for KKR last season, dismissed New Zealand captain Kane Williamson on his first ball of the season and then troubled all the batsmen with a mix of his fast and slow balls.

Morgan-led KKR’s team finished fourth with 10 points with five matches remaining. Australia’s Pat Cummins (three wickets from nine matches) has not performed as expected and the team now has high hopes from Ferguson. In the team’s mind, however, the match in the first leg will be reminiscent of the 82-run defeat against RCB in which AB de Villiers scored an unbeaten 73 off 33 balls.

It will be exciting to see how Morgan Ferguson is used against batsmen like De Villiers, RCB captain Virat Kohli and opener Aaron Finch. However, KKR are still worried about the poor form of star all-rounder Andre Russell, who has so far failed to perform effectively with the bat. Rassal, who performed brilliantly for the team last season, has managed to score just 92 runs in nine matches at an average of 11.50 in the current season. The Jamaican all-rounder also struggles in fielding and it would not be a bad idea to give him a break for a few matches.

The spin department will have to see if Sunil Narine gets a chance or not whose bowling action has been approved. Leg-spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who played against Hyderabad, had a useful performance with regular spinner Varun Chakraborty. RCB, on the other hand, are two points ahead of KKR and are placed third in the points table after defeating Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets. De Villiers is in excellent form and he scored an unbeaten 55-ball 22 against the Royals to single-handedly win the team. Captain Kohli would also like to turn a good start into a big innings, which will increase the team’s hopes of making it to the play-offs.

The teams are as follows…

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ian Morgan (captain), Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Kuldeep Yadav, Locky Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Varun Chakraborty, Sunil Naren, Tom Banton, Siddhesh Lad, Kamlesh Nagerkoti, Prasiddh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier. , Shivam Mavi, Rinku Singh, Chris Green, M Siddharth and Nikhil Naik.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel, Aaron Finch, Josh Philip, Chris Morris, Moin Ali, Mohammad Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Pawan Negi, Isuru Udana, Shivam Dubey, Umesh Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Pawan Deshpande and Adam Jumpa.

Time: The match will start at 7.30 pm Indian time.