Delhi Capitals lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 15 runs on Tuesday. Following the captain’s path, Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting has admitted his defeat. Ponting says that the Sunrisers Hyderabad team beat the Delhi Capitals in all departments. Ponting also refused to blame the pitch for the defeat.

This is Delhi Capitals’ first defeat in IPL 13. Chasing the Sunrisers’ target of 163, Delhi’s team could only manage 147 runs for seven wickets in the match on Tuesday night. Ponting said, “I don’t think the situation was so different.” The ground was big, the square boundary here was big. But in the end Sunrisers Hyderabad beat us.

Ponting believes that the Delhi team could not perform well. He said, “We could not do our best. Sunrisers made good partnerships in the top order and rotated the strike well and some players scored big scores. It proved to be a difference in the match.

Apart from opener Johnny Bairstow’s half-century, Rashid Khan’s superb bowling, Sunrisers Hyderabad opened the account in the 13th season of IPL after beating Delhi’s team. Regarding the Delhi Capitals top-order batsmen, Ponting said, “If a batsman would have played with a stick and scored a big score, like if a player had played an innings of 60 or 70 runs, we probably could have won the match.”

Delhi Capitals captain Shreyash Iyer also admitted his defeat earlier. Shreyesh Iyer said that Sunrisers Hyderabad beat his team in all three categories.

