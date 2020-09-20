The Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) has started from 19 September. The opening match was played between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. In the first match, Chennai defeated Mumbai by five wickets. The second match of this tournament will be played on Sunday (September 20) between the Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Before the match, Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting spoke to the team’s off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin about manking.

This is Ravichandran Ashwin’s first season with Delhi Capitals. Earlier, he was with Kings XI Punjab and in the last IPL season, he bowled to Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals. He was also criticized for dismissing Butler like this. The discussion about mankding had already started once before the tournament started. Now Ricky Ponting said that he has told Ashwin not to dismiss a player in Mankad style.

Ricky Ponting was asked in Insider Sports’ recent show ‘Amsterdam Face 2 Face Cricket Series’ whether he would allow Ashwin to dismiss someone in Mankad style in the final over of the final game of the tournament? On this, Ricky Ponting laughingly said that I will not let Ashwin throw the last over.

The former Australian captain also said, “We have talked about it and I have conveyed my hope to Ashwin.” I have told them that I do not want Ashwin to do mankanding. ”

He said that he does not consider this rule to be appropriate. This umpire should ensure that the non-striker batsman does not leave the crease before bowling.

However, mankad is a simple rule of the game. Ricky Ponting said, “I am not happy with this rule. However, I am tied to the MCC with the LA Committee. “Ricky Ponting said,” The umpire should be more cautious in this matter and see that the batsmen don’t cheat. “