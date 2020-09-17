The full schedule of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been released. The tournament will begin with a match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians to be played in Abu Dhabi on 19 September. Delhi Capitals will play their first match of the tournament against Kings XI Punjab in Dubai on 20 September. Delhi Capitals will play their first match with Mumbai Indians on 11 October. Before the start of the IPL, Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting has praised Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma.

Ricky Ponting has described Captain Rohit Sharma as Danger Man. When asked who is the most dangerous batsman of Mumbai Indians? So he answered this question and said, “Rohit Sharma is the most dangerous batsman of Mumbai Indians this season. He is the most dangerous batsman of T20 in the world. Whether it is international cricket or IPL, his performance is fantastic.

IPL 2020: CSK and MI star cricketers to know from MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma to Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya

Let us know that since taking over the captaincy of Mumbai in 2013, the team has won four IPL titles. Rohit Sharma has an important role in making IPL’s best team. Ponting said, “Rohit is going through the most brilliant phase of his career. It will not be easy to leave him behind. ”Earlier, Rohit also praised Ricky Ponting as Mumbai coach. On the other hand, Pakistan legend Zaheer Abbas also called Rohit a classic player.

Delhi Capitals Squad 2020: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Kagiso Rabada, Marcus Stoinis, Sandeep Lamichane, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Daniel Samms, Alex Carrie, Mohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, Akshar Patel , Tushar Deshpande, Enrich Nortje, Rishabh Pant, Harshal Patel, Chemo Paul, Amit Mishra.

Lack of youth can be a hindrance for CSK to win IPL 2020 title: Sunil Gavaskar

Mumbai Indians Squad 2020: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Digvijay Deshmukh, Quinton Dickock, Aditya Tare, Saurabh Tiwari, Jaspreet Bumrah, Dhawal Kulkarni, Nathan Culper Nile, Trent Boult, Jayant Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Kiran Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Chris Lynn, Hardik Pandya, Sherfane Rutherford, Anmolpreet Singh, Mohsin Khan, Michelle McLeanigan, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Suchit Roy, Ishan Kishan.