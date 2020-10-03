Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have lost the third match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this season. After the defeat, captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (MS Dhoni) admitted that his players were repeating the same mistake again and again. He said that matches cannot be won by dripping catches (CSK Drop Catches) in this way.Chennai (CSK) made a very poor fielding against Sunrisers Hyderabad and gave life to Abhishek Sharma twice. Sharma shared a 77-run partnership with Priyam Garg to take Hyderabad to 164 for five. In response, three-time champion Chennai could score 157 runs for five wickets.

Dhoni (47 not out) said, ‘I could not play openly on many balls. Probably was trying too much. I have no problem, but in such heat, the throat dries again and again.

He said, ‘We have probably never lost three matches in a row. We must rectify mistakes. You cannot make the same mistakes again and again. Cap missed, Noble cast. We could have played better overall. If it was a knockout match, it would have been so heavy to miss a catch.

Priyam Garg, former captain of India’s Junior World Cup team, who scored his first half-century in the IPL, said, “It is a big stage in which seniors are playing with players. I showed my natural game without thinking too much. The best thing is that the team management trusted me despite failing in the first match.

He said, ‘I have batted a lot with Abhishek since childhood, so it was easy to play with him. There was also a lot of positive energy in the field. My confidence has also increased after this innings.