RCB vs MI Live Streaming and Live Telecast: In the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians is to be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai today. Both RCB and Mumbai Indians have one win each. While RCB started this season with a win against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians had to face defeat against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their opening match. RCB lost badly in their second match against Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians returned to the winning track defeating Kolkata Knight Riders. Mumbai Indians are the defending champions and the way the captain Rohit Sharma batted in the last match, RCB bowlers will definitely be a little scared.

IPL 2020: Steve Smith gives victory credit to Samson and Teotia

RCB captain Virat is not in good form at the moment and in such a situation the batting edge of the team is less visible. Dale Steyn and Umesh Yadav have not been able to impress in the bowling and have scored heavily. RCB’s death bowling once again looked very weak. In fielding too, the team looked very loose in the last match. Mumbai Indians came back strongly in the second match, taking lessons from the first match defeat. Talking about both teams, Rohit’s captaincy Mumbai Indians looks more balanced. Let’s see where you will see live streaming and live telecast of this match-

‘I always knew that Rahul Tewatia will become a star by batting in IPL’

When and where will this match be played?

The 10th match of IPL 2020 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians is to be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Monday 28 September.

What time will the match start in India?

According to Indian time, this match will start at 7.30 pm. The toss will be half an hour before the start of the match i.e. 7.00 pm.

Where can I watch live telecast?

You can watch the live telecast of the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians on Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch live streaming?

You will be able to watch live streaming of this match on the Disney + Hotstar app.

Possible playing XI of both teams

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padyakkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (Captain), AB de Villiers, Shivam Dubey, Moin Ali, Isuru Udana, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Mohammad Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton Dickock, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwari, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Trent Boult, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

RCB Squad 2020: Virat Kohli (Captain), Mohammed Siraj, Chris Morris, Josh Philip, Moin Ali, Aaron Finch, AB de Villiers, Shahbaz Ahmed, Parthiv Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Isuru Udana, Dan Stein, Pawan Negi, Devdutt Paddikal, Shivam Dubey , Umesh Yadav, Gurkirat Man Singh, Washington Sundar, Pawan Deshpande, Adam Zampa.

Mumbai Indians Squad 2020: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Digvijay Deshmukh, Quinton Dickock, Aditya Tare, Saurabh Tiwari, Jaspreet Bumrah, Dhawal Kulkarni, Nathan Culper Nile, Trent Boult, Jayant Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Kunal Pandya, Kieran Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Chris Lynn, Hardik Pandya, Sherfane Rutherford, Anmolpreet Singh, Mohsin Khan, Michelle McLeanigan, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Suchit Roy, Ishan Kishan.