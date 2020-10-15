IPL 2020 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) Live Streaming and Live Telecast: The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab is to be played today in the 13th season of Indian Premier League (IPL). This will be the second match between these two teams this season. The match between the two teams was played for the first time on 24 September, in which Kings XI Punjab, captained by KL Rahul, won by a brilliant 97 runs. In that match, Rahul had scored notout 132 runs and his catch was dropped twice by RCB captain Virat Kohli. Although RCB made a tremendous comeback in the tournament after this match, the team of Kings XI Punjab has completely lost their rhythm.

Kings XI Punjab have lost five consecutive matches after this. RCB are at number three in the point table with five wins and 10 points, while the Kings XI Punjab team is at the last number in the point table with just two points. Know when, where and how you can watch live streaming and live telecast of this match-

When and where will this match be played?

The 31st match of IPL 2020 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab is to be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Thursday 15 October.

What time will the match start in India?

According to Indian time, this match will start at 7.30 pm. The toss will be half an hour before the start of the match i.e. 7.00 pm.

Where can I watch live telecast?

You can watch live telecast of the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings on Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch live streaming?

You will be able to watch live streaming of this match on the Disney + Hotstar app.

Head to head

A total of 25 matches have been played between these two teams so far, in which 13 Kings XI Punjab and 12 Royal Challengers Bangalore have won. Last season, two matches were played between the two teams and both were won by Kings XI Punjab. Whereas in this season a match has taken place earlier, which was won by Kings XI Punjab.

Possible playing XI of both teams:

RCB’s possible playing XI: Devdutt Padyakkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Shivam Dubey, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Mohammad Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Kings XI Punjab probable playing XI: Chris Gayle, KL Rahul (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Jimmy Neesham, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Mohammed Shami, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshadip Singh.

RCB Squad 2020: Virat Kohli (captain), Mohammad Siraj, Chris Morris, Josh Philip, Moin Ali, Aaron Finch, AB de Villiers, Shahbaz Ahmed, Parthiv Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Isuru Udana, Dan Stein, Pawan Negi, Devdutt Paddikal, Shivam Dubey , Umesh Yadav, Gurkirat Man Singh, Washington Sundar, Pawan Deshpande, Adam Zampa.

KXIP Squad 2020: KL Rahul (captain), Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Mandeep Singh, Jimmy Neesham, Tajinder Singh, Chris Jordan, Karun Nair, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshadip Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Mujib ur Rehman, Sarfaraz Khan, Sheldon Cottrell, Mayank Aggarwal, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Murugan Ashwin, Jagdish Suchit, Krishnappa Gautam, Hardus Viljoen, Simran Singh.