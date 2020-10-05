The 19th match of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is to be played today (October 5) between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals. RCB, captained by Virat Kohli, has played a great game this season and the Delhi Capitals have also done well under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer. In this match, there can be a collision between the two. Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and RCB are the only three teams with three wins on their account. Whichever team wins the match will reach the top in the point table. The RCB team needs to work a lot on net runrate, as the net runrate role will become more important for every team as the tournament progresses.

At the top of the point table is Mumbai Indians, which has the highest net runrate. Delhi Capitals’ net runrate is also in plus, while RCB’s net runrate is currently in the negative. Virat Kohli signaled a return to form by playing a knockout 72 not out in the last match and in such a situation RCB’s morale will be very high. Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer has also returned to form in the last match. The Delhi Capitals’ strong side is their bowling, while RCB have performed brilliantly in batting. Now it has to be seen how the bowlers of Delhi Capitals form a strategy against the batsmen of RCB.

When and where will this match be played?

The 19th match of IPL 2020 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals is to be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Monday 5 October.

What time will the match start in India?

According to Indian time, this match will start at 7.30 pm. The toss will be half an hour before the start of the match i.e. 7.00 pm.

Where can I watch live telecast?

You can watch the live telecast of the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals on Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch live streaming?

You will be able to watch live streaming of this match on the Disney + Hotstar app.

Possible playing XI of both teams

RCB: Devdutt Padyakkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Shivam Dubey, Gurkeerat Sing Maan, Isuru Udana, Washington Sundar, Dale Steyn, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Delhi Capitals Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoynis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Amit Mishra, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Enrich Norteje.

RCB Squad 2020: Virat Kohli (Captain), Mohammed Siraj, Chris Morris, Josh Philip, Moin Ali, Aaron Finch, AB de Villiers, Shahbaz Ahmed, Parthiv Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Isuru Udana, Dan Stein, Pawan Negi, Devdutt Paddikal, Shivam Dubey , Umesh Yadav, Gurkirat Man Singh, Washington Sundar, Pawan Deshpande, Adam Zampa.

Delhi Capitals Squad 2020: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Kagiso Rabada, Marcus Stoinis, Sandeep Lamichane, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Daniel Samms, Alex Carrie, Mohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, Akshar Patel , Tushar Deshpande, Enrich Nortje, Rishabh Pant, Harshal Patel, Chemo Paul, Amit Mishra.