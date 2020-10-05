Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB, Royal Challengers Bangalore) has Delhi Capitals (DC, Delhi Capitals) against 13th season of Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) In the 19th match, fast bowler Mohammad Siraj was included in the playing eleven. This decision of RCB was heavily trolled. RCB won the toss against Delhi Capitals and captain Virat Kohli decided to bowl first. As soon as Virat revealed that Siraj is a part of Playing XI, people on Twitter started trolling this fast bowler. Siraj has given a befitting reply to the trollers with his bowling.

IPL 2020 RCB vs DC: Click to see live match updates

Trolls aside, if not for Siraj rcb would’ve given 210 here. 2 critical wickets. Bowled crazy bouncers. – arfan (@Im__Arfan) October 5, 2020

Umesh Yadaw watching Lord Siraj sir’s bowling performance in death overs.#RCBvDC pic.twitter.com/zPrGujQXeJ – Tweetera🐦 (@DoctorrSays) October 5, 2020

When cricket gives you a second chance .. bowl like siraj not kaul – Detective (@ cheeku4042) October 5, 2020

Virat can become the first Indian batsman to do so in T20 cricket

He was the most successful bowler from RCB. Delhi Capitals scored 196 runs for four wickets in 20 overs. Siraj played two key wickets in the form of Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant and played a key role in preventing the Delhi Capitals score from reaching 200. Siraj took two wickets, spending 34 runs in 4 overs. Navdeep Saini, Isuru Udana, Moin Ali scored runs at an economy rate of more than 10, while Siraj bowled better.

Saini then spent 48 runs in 3 overs, while Udana spent 40 runs in 3 overs. Siraj finished second in terms of most economical bowling by RCB. Washington Sundar spent 20 runs in four overs. In this match, Yuzvendra Chahal also did not work magic and he plundered 29 runs in three overs. Shaw was dismissed for 42 off 23 balls, while Pant returned to the pavilion after scoring 37 runs off 25 balls.