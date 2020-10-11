The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team will face off against the in-form Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 28th match of the 13th season (IPL 2020) of the Indian Premier League. The RCB team has won 4 out of the 6 matches played so far, while KKR have also tasted victory in the same number of matches in 6 matches. Both these teams will take on the field against each other on Monday (October 11) at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, so both will aim to maintain their winning momentum.

KKR in good form

KKR’s team has won both the previous matches due to the strong performance of their bowlers. The strategy of using Sunil Narine in the last over has proved to be effective for Dinesh Karthik.

In the batting, team captain Dinesh Karthik has indicated a return to form by playing a 58-run knock against Kings XI Punjab. Rahul Tripathi and Shubman Gill are also contributing with the bat. While Morgan has done his job well. However, the fitness of Andre Russell, who was injured during fielding in the last match, is a matter of concern for KKR.

Kohli’s army in rhythm

RCB are on a high after their 37-run win against Chennai Super Kings. In the last match, captain Virat Kohli has given a big relief to the team by playing 90 not out innings. Washington have been very effective with the ball during the beautiful powerplay, while Chris Morris, who made it to the playing XI in the previous match, took 3 wickets for 19 runs, performing excellently against CSK. While Navdeep Saini was also very economical.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Possible XI: Devdat Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Washington Sundar, Gurukirat Man Singh, Shivam Dubey, Chris Morris, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Isuru Udana.

Kolkata Knight Riders Potential XI: Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik (Captain), Andre Russell / Tom Banton, Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagerkoti, Sunil Naren, Famous Krishna, Pat Cummins.