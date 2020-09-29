The 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) released in the UAE is entertaining people as they are getting exciting matches almost every day. On Monday too, a match of this league ended in a super over. In which Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore won Rohit Sharma’s victory over Mumbai Indians and won the second match in three matches. RCB had scored a strong score of 201 for three on being invited to bat first. Mumbai responded by taking advantage of RCB’s poor fielding and adding 80 runs in the last four overs to score 201 runs for five wickets to take the match to a super over. After the match, Virat Kohli has given his statement about some aspects.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli said after the Super Over win against Mumbai Indians that if his team wants to avoid such situations further, the fielding will have to improve and focus on small things. . Kohli said that I do not have the word to describe the match as it was very fluctuating. We batted very well and scored over 200 and then started well in bowling.

He acted sparingly in the middle overs and kept waiting for the impact of the dew. He said that fielding is such a department on which we will have to keep working. This match would not have been so close if we had not missed the catch. Like I said we did not take advantage of small things. We will have to work on it. Kohli, who hit the winning four in the super over, said that the contest with Jaspreet (Bumrah) was good. People like to watch this kind of match. But we have to take a lesson from such matches and end the matches better in future.

Earlier RCB were given a positive start by Aaron Finch (52 runs off 35 balls, seven fours, one six) and Devdutt Paddikkal (54 runs off 40 balls, five fours, two sixes) adding 81 runs for the first wicket. De Villiers contributed 55 not out with the help of four fours and four sixes in 24 balls and Shivam Dubey contributed 27 not out from ten balls with the help of three sixes. Mumbai did not have a good start with three wickets for 39 runs. In such a situation, young Kishan scored 99 off 58 balls with the help of two fours and nine sixes and Pollard scored an unbeaten 60 off 24 balls with the help of three fours and five sixes. These two shared a 119-run partnership for the fifth wicket.