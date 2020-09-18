Since the beginning of the year 2020, the whole world has been struggling with the corona virus. During the epidemic, people who provided doctors and other essential items have been given the status of Kovid 19 Waris. Thousands of Kovid Warriors have also lost their lives while performing their duties due to Corona virus. Indian Premier League franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore have decided to pay tribute to the frontline workers, given the contribution of Kovid 19 Warriors.

RCB has also found a special way to appreciate the contribution of Kovid 19 heirs. For this, the team will write a message for them on their jerseys in the upcoming season of IPL. This information has been given by RCB.

The franchise said in a statement, “It will wear jerseys to honor the efforts and sacrifices of these real warriors and with a message named Royal Challengers Bangalore My Kovid Heroes, also in training and throughout the tournament.”

The franchisee said that the players will pay tribute to all Kovid Heroes and will share their inspiring story on their social media handles. Team captain Virat Kohli said, “I feel very proud wearing the jersey of My Kovid Heroes of Bangalore. They have fought day and night and I feel honored to call them my heroes.”

The IPL was scheduled to be held in India from March 29, but was postponed due to Kovid-19. Later, it was decided to have it in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) between 19 September and 10 November.

