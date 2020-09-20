Virat Kohli will start the campaign to fulfill his dream of winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) title on Monday when his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), the team who perform continuously in the tournament. Both teams have explosive batsmen who can turn the match on their own.

Kohli has always performed brilliantly in the last few seasons but his dream of winning the title for the first time will be realized only when the team performs well in every department. The batting has been strengthened by the arrival of Australia’s limited-overs captain Aaron Finch in an already big squad. Expectations are also high from young opener Devdutt Padiqkal.

On the other hand, Warner has won the Orange Cap (the highest run scorer in the season) in the tournament three times and under his captaincy the team became the champion in 2016. Warner and Johnny Bairstow are one of the tournament’s most dangerous opening pairs. The pair shared a record for first wicket (IPL) runs against RCB last season. They would like to keep that rhythm here. Sunrisers have great batsmen like Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mitchell Marsh and Fabian Allen. Let’s see how the playing eleven of both teams can be in the third match of IPL.

Possible Playing XI of Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Virat Kohli (captain), Devdutt Paddikal, Aaron Finch, AB de Villiers, Chris Maurice, Washington Sundar, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dubey, Dale Steyn, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Possible Playing XI- David Warner (captain), Johnny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Virat Singh, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Ahmed, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Khalil Ahmed and Sandeep Sharma.

RCB Squad 2020: Virat Kohli (captain), Mohammed Siraj, Chris Morris, Josh Philip, Moin Ali, Aaron Finch, AB de Villiers, Shahbaz Ahmed, Parthiv Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Isuru Udana, Dan Stein, Pawan Negi, Devdutt Paddikal, Shivam Dubey , Umesh Yadav, Gurkirat Man Singh, Washington Sundar, Pawan Deshpande, Adam Zampa.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad 2020: David Warner (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Johnny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Srivats Goswami, Siddharth Kaul, Khalil Ahmed, T Natarajan , Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Mitchell Marsh, Sandeep Bawanka, Fabian Allen, Abdul Samad, Sanjay Yadav.