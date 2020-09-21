The third match of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is being played between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). In this match being played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, SRH won the toss and invited RCB to bat. Devdutt Padikkal and Aaron Finch opened the innings and gave RCB a stormy start. In his debut IPL match, Padikkal stole Pachasa and joined a special club. Devdutt smashed 56 runs off 42 balls and during this he hit 8 fours. Padikkal has done something that even a veteran batsman like Virat Kohli could not do for RCB.

‘Why did KXIP batsmen rush to the dressing room’

RCB is the only batsman to have done this feat before Devdutt. Srivats Goswami was the first batsman to score a half-century in his debut IPL match for RCB, who did so in the 2008 season. Since then no RCB batsman has been able to make a half-century in his debut IPL match, while overall, Sam Billings had a half-century in his debut IPL match. Then he had scored 54 runs for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals). Since then, it is only Devdutt, who has made half-century in his debut match in IPL.

IPL 2020: Rajasthan captain Steve Smith ready to hit the ground

If we talk about Indian cricketers, in 2010, Kedar Jadhav made his debut in the IPL match. Devdutt is the first Indian batsman to do so in the IPL since then. Devdutt and Finch shared a 90-run partnership for the first wicket. Finch was dismissed for 29 runs off 27 balls. RCB and SRH teams are beginning their journey in the 13th season of IPL with this match.

Playing XI of Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (captain), Johnny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Mitchell Marsh, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma.

Royal Challengers Bangalore playing XI: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Paddikal, Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Josh Philip (wicketkeeper), Shivam Dubey, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal.