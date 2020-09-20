The Indian Premier League (IPL) has opened with a match between last season’s finalists Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. Under the captaincy of Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the first match of the tournament, Chennai Super Kings started with a win by defeating Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians by five wickets. David Warner’s Sunrisers Hyderabad and Team India captain Virat Kohli will face Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday 21 September in the tournament. Both teams would like to start with a win.

Virat Kohli’s RCB is one of the unlucky teams in the tournament who have been away from the title even after reaching the finals three times. The team could not win the title even once in the last 12 tries. The team struggled a lot in the last three seasons and the team’s ranking has been very low. The team from Sunrisers Hyderabad seems to be quite balance this time. Team captain David Warner, who won the IPL title in 2016, has said that every team has the right mix of world class foreign players and the best Indian players. The balance in all the departments of our team is quite good. Let’s see where you will see live streaming and live telecast of this match.

When and where are the matches to be played?

The third match of IPL 2020 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday 21 September.

What time does the match start?

The match will start at 7.30 pm Indian time. The toss will be half an hour before the start of the match i.e. 7.00 pm.

Where can I watch live telecast?

You can watch live telecast of the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad on Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch live streaming?

You will be able to watch the live streaming of this match on the Disney + Hotstar app.

Watch both teams here

RCB Squad 2020: Virat Kohli (captain), Mohammed Siraj, Chris Morris, Josh Philip, Moin Ali, Aaron Finch, AB de Villiers, Shahbaz Ahmed, Parthiv Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Isuru Udana, Dan Stein, Pawan Negi, Devdutt Paddikal, Shivam Dubey , Umesh Yadav, Gurkirat Man Singh, Washington Sundar, Pawan Deshpande, Adam Zampa.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad 2020: David Warner (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Johnny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Srivats Goswami, Siddharth Kaul, Khalil Ahmed, T Natarajan , Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Mitchell Marsh, Sandeep Bawanka, Fabian Allen, Abdul Samad, Sanjay Yadav.