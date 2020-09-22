IPL 2020 RCB Vs SRH Highlights: The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad was seen on Monday night at Dubai International Stadium in the third match of the Indian Premier League season 13. RCB, batting first, made 163 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in 20 overs thanks to the half-centuries of Devdutt Padikal and de Villiers. Despite Bairstow’s 61-run knock, Sunrisers Hyderabad were all out for 153 in 19.4 overs and lost the match by 10 runs. Star spin bowler Chahal overturned the match with the wickets of Bairstow and Vijay Shankar in the 16th over. Chahal was also adjudged Man of the Match for taking three wickets for 18 runs in 4 overs.

Dream debut of pedicle

Warner won the toss and called RCB to bat first. In the new season, Kohli changed the team’s opening and sent an angel pedal with Aaron Finch to start his batting. Padikal proved Sandeep’s two fours, justifying the captain’s decision in the second over. Padikal did not name Thamne after this and also targeted Shankar, who came to bowl in T. Natarajan’s over with three fours and then in the middle over in place of the injured Marsh.

Bangalore’s score in six overs was 53 runs without losing wickets. Shankar bolted the pedicle and broke the dangerous looking partnership. In the next over, Abhishek sent Finch to the pavilion. Both wickets fell at a total score of 90.

Captain Kohli was caught by Natarajan on the ball of Rashid after scoring only 14 runs. After the departure of Kohli, AB de Villiers took command and in his well-known stormy style scored 51 runs from 30 balls. He hit four fours and two sixes. On the basis of de Villiers’ innings, Bangalore could score 163 runs for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs.

Sunrisers started poorly

Sunrisers Hyderabad started off poorly. Captain David Warner scored 6 runs that Bairstow’s direct shot hit Umesh Yadav and the ball hit the stumps, Warner standing at the non-striker end was run out unfortunate.

After Warner, his teammate Bairstow and veteran IPL batsman Manish Pandey pushed forward the Sunrisers innings. Manish and Bairstow together added 71 runs to the team’s score. Manish Pandey scored 34 runs and was out on Saini’s ball.

Chahal’s over changed RCB’s fortunes

Hyderabad was in a position to win the match by the 15th over. Bairstow was unbeaten on 61 and the team needed 43 runs to win 30 balls and 8 wickets were also on hand. Then the spin bowler Chahal showed his magic.

Bairstow could not score any runs off the first ball of Chahal’s 16 overs. After this, on the second ball, Chahal bowled Bairstow and brought great relief to Captain Kohli. Bairstow was dismissed for 61 off 43 balls. Vijay Shankar, who came to replace Bairstow on the next ball, became bold and returned to the pavilion after scoring zero.

Chahal took three wickets for 6 runs in the 16th over and from here the entire attitude of the match changed. With this, the series of Sunrisers Hyderabad wickets started. In the next over, Priyam Garg (12) bowled in an attempt to play the scoop.

Saini bowled Bhuvneshwar Kumar (0) and Rashid (6) in the 18th over to ensure the defeat of the Sunrisers. Injured Mitchell Marsh is out at zero. Sunrisers lost their last wicket as Sandeep Sharma (9).

Captain Kohli rejoices over RCB’s win, ties Chahal’s dates