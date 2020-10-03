The bat of Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has been silent in the IPL 2020 so far. In his last three matches, he has scored 3, 1 and 14 runs. RCB wants it to be a peace before the storm and that storm may come in the match against the Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi.

Kohli, who has scored the most runs in the IPL, has a chance to make history in the match against the Royals. Kohli is just 82 runs away from completing 9000 runs in T20 cricket. If he returns to his form and 82 runs off his bat on Saturday, he will be the first Indian to do such a feat.

If Kohli succeeds in doing this feat, he will be the seventh cricketer in the world to score 9000 runs in T20. Kohli has so far scored 8918 runs in 269 innings of T20 at an average of 40.72 and strike rate of 134.24. During this time, he has also scored five centuries and 64 half-centuries with his bat.

If we talk about IPL, Kohli has 5430 runs in 180 matches, which is the highest in this tournament. But in the IPL 2020, RCB captain is the only player who has lost in the top four batsmen of his own team Devdutt Paddikal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. The other three batsmen have scored more than 50 runs so far, but Kohli has not been able to do so.