Aaron Finch In the match against Mumbai Indians, Finch gave his team a quick start by hitting a half-century. Australia’s limited overs team captain Finch will once again expect the team to score big. If he runs fast in the top order, then Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers can get a strong base. (Photo Credit – BCCI / IPL)

AB de Villiers AB de Villiers looks in good form and this is a good sign for the Royal Challengers. The Bangalore team has scored two half-centuries so far. In his 28-run innings against Kings XI, he also had some good shots. He scored an unbeaten 54 against Mumbai Indians. His innings helped the Bangalore team cross the 200-run mark. (Photo Credit – BCCI / IPL)

Virat Kohli For Virat Kohli, this IPL has not been as good yet. The Bangalore captain’s bat has looked calm in three matches. Although his team is in fine condition, it is very important for the team to perform well for Kohli. Kohli, however, won the team by hitting a four in the super over against Mumbai Indians. (Photo Credit – BCCI / IPL)

Jofra Archer This England player has speed as well as accuracy. Archer had been the most successful bowler of the team even when Rajasthan had lost against Kolkata Knight Riders in the last match. Along with this, this player has also shown his Jauhar with the bat. Archer also hit the bat against Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings. Archer can present a tough challenge in front of Royal Challengers star batsman Virat Kohli, Aaron Finch and AB de Muellers. (Photo Credit – BCCI / IPL)

Sanju Samson This young talented wicketkeeper batsman has yet to bat brilliantly. Due to his performance, he is once again being considered as a contender for Team India. Samson scored a brilliant half-century against Chennai and Kings XI Punjab. However, he could score only 8 runs in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders. Samson would like him to play a strong game in this match, forgetting the failure against KKR. Rajasthan’s team is heavily dependent on the top order in their batting and Samson can play an important role in it. (Photo Credit – BCCI / IPL)

More than one batter. The captaincy is also strong. The first encounter in the IPL today is between the Royals Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals. Let’s see which of the five players will be special eyes on the performance in this match.