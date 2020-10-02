So far in the Indian Premier League (IPL), viewers have seen quite a lot of exciting matches. Many matches were done which resulted in the last ball. It also includes two super overs. The IPL 2020 on Saturday will be quite a spice for the audience as not one but two matches will be played on this day. The first double header match will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals. In this match, both Virat Kohli and Steve Smith would like to win, as both teams have 2-2 wins. RCB won the last match against Mumbai Indians in a super over.

Virat Kohli’s RCB has proved to be the best performer for the tournament since last several seasons. The team lost the match against Kings XI Punjab, while the Sunrisers won against Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians. Team batsmen are performing brilliantly. Barring skipper Virat Kohli, Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikall and AB de Villiers have played well. Meanwhile, the bowling department is a matter of concern for the team. The bowlers of the team had conceded 80 runs in the last four overs in the last match.

The Rajasthan Royals team has also won 2 out of 3 matches in the tournament so far. But Rajasthan’s top order flopped in the last match, after which it was clearly seen that the middle order could not take the team’s score fast. Sanju Samson and Rahul Tewatia were flopped in the last match which led to the team’s defeat. In addition, captain Steve Smith will have to work on this lack of team. Let’s see how the playing eleven of both teams in this match of IPL can be-

RCB’s possible playing XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Shivam Dubey, Washington Sundar, Gurkeerat Singh, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav, Isuru Udana, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Possible playing XI of Rajasthan Royals: Jose Butler, Steve Smith (captain), Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Rahul Tewatia, Robin Uthappa, Ryan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Tom Karan, Jaydev Unadkat, Ankit Rajput.

Royal Challengers bangalore Squad 2020: Virat Kohli (Captain), Mohammed Siraj, Chris Morris, Josh Philip, Moin Ali, Aaron Finch, AB de Villiers, Shahbaz Ahmed, Parthiv Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Isuru Udana, Dan Stein, Pawan Negi, Devdutt Paddikal, Shivam Dubey , Umesh Yadav, Gurkirat Man Singh, Washington Sundar, Pawan Deshpande, Adam Zampa.

Rajasthan Royals Squad 2020: Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Andrew Tye, Karthik Tyagi, Ankit Rajput, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Teotia, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Ryan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, Jofra Archer , David Miller, Jose Batwar, Manan Vohra, Shashank Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Karan, Robin Uthappa, Anirudh Joshi.