RCB vs RR: The 15th match of IPL 2020 is being played between the Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. In this match, Rajasthan batted first and set a target of 155 runs in front of Bangalore. Left-handed batsman Mahipal Lomror, who played the first match of this season for Rajasthan, scored the most runs. He scored 47 runs in 39 balls thanks to three sixes and a four.

Earlier, Steve Smith, who won the toss and decided to bat first, started the Rajasthan Royals very poorly. In the third over of the innings, captain Steve Smith returned to the pavilion after scoring only five runs off the ball of Isuru Udana. After this, Informant batsman Sanju Samson was also dealt cheaply. Samson was caught by Yuzvendra Chahal for four runs. After this, Jos Buttler, who was batting aggressively, also went on to score 22 runs in 12 balls.

At one time Rajasthan lost their three important wickets for 31 runs in four overs. After this, Mahipal Lomror (47), playing his first match of the season, shared a 39-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Robin Uthappa. Uthappa returned to the pavilion after scoring 17 runs off 22 balls. At this time Rajasthan’s score was 70 runs.

After this, Ryan Parag and Lomror shared a 35-run partnership. Pollen flopped once again and became a victim of flying by scoring only 16 runs. At the same time, on the score of 114 runs in the 17th over, Lommor was also out for a fast run.

However, in the end, Rahul Tewatia and Jofra Archer, who hit five sixes in an over against Punjab, formed an important partnership with speed. Tewatia played an unbeaten innings of 24 runs in 12 balls with the help of three sixes. At the same time, Archer also remained unbeaten after scoring 16 runs in 10 balls. He hit a four and a six.

At the same time, Yuzvendra Chahal bowled brilliantly for RCB. Chahal took three wickets for 24 runs in four overs of his quota. Apart from this, Isuru Udana had two successes. However, Udana spent 41 runs in four overs.