Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will face the main challenge on Saturday when they face to face in the first match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) day. In the IPL, there will be two matches in only ten days, which will start from this match. With this, other teams will also get an opportunity to know and understand the challenges of playing during the day.

The Rajasthan Royals played their first two matches at a relatively small ground in Sharjah where they registered a thumping win but their players failed to reconcile due to the changing circumstances against the Kolkata Knight Riders in Dubai and they lost. The Abu Dhabi ground is also big and the Royals would like to take advantage of Dubai’s experience here. This will also be the first match of RCB at this ground.

The Rajasthan Royals batsmen showed their sharp attitude in Sharjah but the 175-run target against KKR also became a mountain for him. He has made his right combination with foreign players and in such a situation, he can keep Varun Aaron in the playing eleven in place of fast bowler Ankit Rajput. There is a demand for taking young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal into the team, but Jose Butler will be able to play in the top order only.

Both Rajasthan Royals and RCB have won two out of three matches so far. RCB also started well but they need to improve their fielding and bowling of the death overs. Navdeep Saini bowled well in the Super Over against Mumbai Indians which helped his team to score two points but in the match RCB had 79 runs in the last four overs which is a concern for Virat Kohli’s team.

RCB kept Isuru Udana, Adam Jampa and Gurkeerat Mann in the team in the last match and they are likely to remain in the playing XI. The bet to start bowling from Washington Sundar was lost in the last match. He took one wicket for just 12 runs in four overs while the match was scored over 400 runs. The team will be happy with AB de Villiers’ brilliant form team, while Shivam Dubey also presented a good example of his skill of playing long shots in the last match. Kohli will also try to play big innings. He has so far scored only 18 runs in three matches.

The teams are as follows:

Possible Playing XI of Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Shivam Dubey, Umesh Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar.

Possible playing XI of Rajasthan Royals

Jose Butler, Sanju Samson, Steven Smith (captain), Ankit Rajput, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat, Ryan Parag, Tom Curren, Robin Uthappa, Jofra Archer.

