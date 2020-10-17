Indian Premier League (IPL) Virat Kohli’s first match in Saturday Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Face of steve smith Rajasthan Royals (RR) Is happening from This match Dubai International Cricket Stadium Is being played in Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith has decided to bat first by winning the toss against RCB. Rajasthan have set a target of 178 runs to win in front of RCB on the basis of Steve Smith’s brilliant innings in the prescribed 20 overs. The Royal Challengers Bangalore innings continue at this time. In this match, Virat Kohli has made two changes, replacing Mohammed Siraj and Shivam Dubey with Gurkeerat Mann and Shahbaz Ahmed while Rajasthan have landed with the playing eleven of the previous match.

IPL 2020 RCB vs RR LIVE SCORECARD

Follow Here For Live Match Updates-

05:30 PM: Bangalore’s innings has started against the target of 178 runs from Rajasthan Royals. Devdutt Padiikkal and Aaron Finch have started the innings. Jofra Archer bowled the first over for Rajasthan.

05:16 PM: Rajasthan Royals set a challenging score of 178 runs for victory in front of RCB on the basis of fast batting of Rahul Tewatia in the final overs. Teotia hit a four and a six in his 19-run innings.

05:12 PM: Fast bowler Chris Maurice brought the team’s big success by taking the wicket of Rajasthan captain Steve Smith. Smith hit six fours and a six in his 57-run knock.

04:59 PM: Rajasthan Royals have completed 150 runs due to the great batting of captain Steve Smith. Smith is currently unbeaten on 51 runs. At this time, Rahul Tevatiya is supporting him. So far the game of 18 overs is over.

04:46 PM: RCB fast bowler Chris Maurice catches Jos Buttler at the hands of Navdeep Saini, giving his team a big success. Butler scored 24 runs off 25 balls. In this innings, a four and a six came off his bat.

Buttler departs. A fine partnership of 58 runs comes to an end. 4 Who would you want to see come in next? #RRvRCB | #HallaBol | #RoyalsFamily | # IPL2020 – Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) October 17, 2020

04:42 PM: After sticking to the wicket, now the pair of Smith and Butler are slowly opening their hands. Both have scored more than 20 runs in their innings. After 15 overs, the team’s score is 119-3 at the moment.

04:30 PM: 100 runs of Rajasthan team have been completed. There has been a 34-run partnership between Smith and Butler. The team’s score is 103-3 after 13 overs.

04:23 PM: After losing two consecutive wickets, Rajasthan Royals run rate has slowed down. The team’s score is 91-3 after 11 overs. Currently, Jos Buttler is playing 17 and captain Steve Smith scoring 5 runs.

04:12 PM: Yuzvendra Chahal, bowling brilliantly against Rajasthan Royals, took wickets of Robin Uthappa and Sanju Samson on consecutive balls. In this way, Rajasthan score 69-3 after finishing eight overs. New batsman Jose Butler has come to the crease.

04:10 PM: Yuzvendra Chahal has given second blow to Rajasthan by ticking out Robin Uthappa. The team currently scores 69-2.

03:59 PM: Rajasthan Royals get their first setback. Ben Stokes, who has been batting as an opener, is out after playing a slow innings of 15 runs in 19 balls. He was hunted by Chris Maurice.

03:57 PM: Rajasthan’s 50 runs have been completed due to the excellent batting of Ben Stokes and Robin Uthappa. Both of them crossed the team score of 50 in the sixth over.

03:48 PM: The pair of Ben Stokes and Robin Uthappa gave the team a strong start. Together, the two have scored 38 runs in four overs without any loss. While Uthappa is playing for 28 runs, Stokes is unbeaten on 7 runs.

03:40 PM: Robin Uthappa of Rajasthan Royals has completed 4500 runs of his IPL career. He achieved this against Bangalore.

03:31 PM: Rajasthan’s innings has started. On behalf of the team, Ben Stokes and Robin Uthappa have been sent to start the innings. From Bangalore, Washington Sundar has bowling.

03:10 PM: In this match, Virat Kohli has made two changes to replace Gurkeerat Mann and Shahbaz Ahmed in place of Mohammad Siraj and Shivam Dubey.

03:07 PM: RCB’s Planning XI – Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Washington Sundar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Chris Maurice, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal.

03:05 PM: Rajasthan Royals playing XI Ben Stokes, Jose Butler, Steve Smith (captain), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Ryan Parag, Rahul Teotia, Joffra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Karthik Tyagi.

03:00 PM: Rajasthan Royals have decided to bat first by winning the toss against Royal Challengers Bangalore.