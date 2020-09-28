Today in the Indian Premier League 2020, the team will have two stars of team India. On one side there will be Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians and on the other side, Royal Challengers Bangalore under the captaincy of Virat Kohli. Both teams have played two matches each and recorded one win.Both are teams adorned with star players. More than one name. One player over another. Although the Mumbai team has become the highest four-time champion so far, the Bangalore team has not been able to write the name on the trophy yet. In Dubai, both teams will try their best to prove themselves to each other.

Mumbai Indians, captained by Rohit Sharma, lost their first match of the Indian Premier League 2020 against Chennai Super Kings but after that the team opened their account by defeating Kolkata Knight Riders.

Royal Challengers Bangalore won their first match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Hyderabad’s weak middle order came under pressure and Bangalore opened the account with a win. However, in front of Kings XI Punjab, his team had to face defeat badly. The weak bowling of the team was revealed in Death Overs and KL Rahul took advantage of it fiercely.

Possible XI

Mumbai Indians

Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Rohit Sharma (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwari, Kairan Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jaspreet Bumrah

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Aaron Finch, Devadatta Padikkal, Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Josh Phillip (wicketkeeper), Shivam Dubey, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini