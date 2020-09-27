In the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday 28 September, there will be a war between two captains who have contributed significantly in Indian cricket. We are talking about Royal Challengers Bangalore, captained by Virat Kohli and Mumbai Indians, captained by Rohit Sharma, who won the IPL title four times. It will be such a fight between the two teams that everyone will be watching. Mumbai Indians started the tournament with a defeat where the team suffered a defeat against Chennai Super Kings, in contrast Virat Kohli’s RCB started with a win against Hyderabad.

For Virat Kohli, the previous match against Punjab proved to be a match that he would like to forget. He gave up two easy catches of Punjab captain KL Rahul in the first fielding which proved to be very harmful for the team. After this, he flopped while chasing the target and was dismissed by scoring just one run. This led the team to face a big defeat against Punjab. Mumbai Indians overcame a defeat in the opening match against Chennai and defeated KKR by a huge margin of 49 runs in the second match. Captain Rohit Sharma played a blistering innings of 80 runs for the team. Let’s have a look how the playing eleven of both teams in this match can be-

Possible playing XI of Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton Dickock, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwari, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

RCB’s possible playing XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Shivam Dubey, Josh Philip, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal.

The full squad of both teams is like this-

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (Captain), Mohammed Siraj, Chris Morris, Josh Philip, Moin Ali, Aaron Finch, AB de Villiers, Shahbaz Ahmed, Parthiv Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Isuru Udana, Dan Stein, Pawan Negi, Devdutt Paddikal, Shivam Dubey , Umesh Yadav, Gurkirat Man Singh, Washington Sundar, Pawan Deshpande, Adam Zampa.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Suchit Roy, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Ishaan Kishan, James Pattinson, Jaspreet Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McLenaghan, Mohsin Khan , Nathan Culter Nile, Prince Balwant Rai, Quinton Dickock, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwari, Sherfen Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult.