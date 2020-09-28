IPL 2020 RCB vs MI, Match Preview: The 10th match of IPL 2020 will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians at Dubai International Cricket Stadium from 7:30 pm today. Bangalore had to face defeat in their last match while Mumbai won their last match. But in this season, both teams have got one win and one defeat each. However, in this match both teams would like to win.

The strength of both RCB and MI teams is its powerful batsmen. The Bangalore team has players like Virat Kohli, Aaron Finch, Devdutt Paddikal, Josh Philip and AB de Villiers. In Mumbai, there are players like Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Quinton Dickock, Suryakumar Yadav, Kiran Pollard and Saurabh Tiwari.

Weather Report- How will the weather

The weather will be perfectly clear in this match played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. However, the players will also have to face severe heat here. With this, Shabnam (dew) will also have an important role here and the team that wins the toss can decide to bowl first.

Pitch Report- Pitch Report

Dubai International Cricket Stadium is completely different compared to Sharjhan Cricket Stadium. According to the size, this ground is quite large. At the same time, grass will also be present on the pitch here. In such a situation, fast bowlers are very likely to get help here. Both teams can land on this ground with three specialist fast bowlers.

Match prediction

Our match prediction meter says that Mumbai Indians will win in this match. However, the match is likely to close.

Possible Playing XI of Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore – Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (Captain), AB de Villiers, Shivam Dubey, Josh Philip / Moin Ali, Isuru Udana, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Possible playing XI of Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians- Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwari, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Trent Boult, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar and Jasprit Bumrah.